Video: Lena Hall is Suddenly Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Little Shop of Horrors is playing off-Broadway at the Westside Theatre.

Oct. 09, 2022  

Little Shop of HorrorsForget about Seymour... suddenly, there is a new Audrey on Skid Row. Just last month, Tony Award-winning actress Lena Hall assumed the iconic role in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of Little Shop of Horrors. Hall stars opposite Tony Award nominee Rob McClure, who previously joined the company as Seymour, and Andrew Call, who officially stepped into the role of Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.

"I am so happy to be back! I am home onstage. I'm back with a cast that is so amazing and back in a show that is bucket list show for me," Lena told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I didn't know enough about the stage production to know that it was something I could do. It was the music that I was mostly drawn to."

Hall can currently be seen as Miss Audrey in TNT's hit show "Snowpiercer". Lena is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee who received widespread critical acclaim for her feature film debut as the title role in "Becks", (winner of the U.S. Fiction Award at the L.A. Film Festival). Following her Tony-winning Broadway run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Hall toured North America with Josh Groban on his "Stages" tour and portrayed the dual starring roles of both Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Los Angeles and San Francisco. She originated the role of Nicola in the Tony winning musical Kinky Boots, and has been seen on HBO's "Girls," Amazon Prime's "Good Girls Revolt," and can be heard voicing the fan-favorite role of Countess Coloratura on "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic". Hall starred opposite Marisa Tomei in the world premiere of Sarah Ruhl play How To Transcend A Happy Marriage for Lincoln Center Theatre.

Watch below as she tells us more about how she prepared for her new role, what's coming up next, and so much more!





