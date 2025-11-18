Video: Meet the Company of MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT North American Tour

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT is launching a North American Tour, and BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge went behind the scenes with the cast to get a sneak peek!

The 2025–2026 tour will star Major Attaway (Aladdin) as King Arthur, Sean Bell (Harmony) as Sir Robin, Chris Collins-Pisano (Forbidden Broadway) as Sir Lancelot, Ellis C. Dawson III (Hamilton) as Sir Bedevere, Leo Roberts (Les Misérables) as Sir Galahad, Amanda Robles as The Lady of the Lake, Blake Segal (Mary Poppins) as Patsy, and Steven Telsey (The Book of Mormon) as The Historian and Prince Herbert. The ensemble includes Lindsay Lee Alhady, Delaney Benson, Jack Brewer, Connor Coughlin, L’ogan J’ones, Graham Keen, Claire Kennard, Ben Lanham, Nathaniel Mahone, Maddie Mossner, Emilie Renier, Mark Tran Russ, and Meridien Terrell.

Major Attaway (King Arthur) shared, "It feels right on time for my life. A lot of my life has led me to being ready to do such a farce, and to have so much fun. And so I'm really looking forward to it."

Steven Telsey, (The Historian and Prince Herbert) shared, "Spamalot is an iconic musical. There is no better show to do right now I think at this time, just a musical that's about fun, and joy, and laughing. And to bring it across the country right now is truly a dream come true."