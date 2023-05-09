Video: Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season

The season opens June 12, 2023 and runs through August 20, 2023.

Did you know that St. Louis, Missouri is home to the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre? For 105 seasons The Muny has been enriching lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. This summer, it will present seven world-class musicals and welcome over 350,000 theatregoers.

"One of the greatest gifts we have is the opportunity to ask our audience what productions they want to see each year and from my earliest days as an usher and still now I am always excited by our audience's energy around the season survey," said Muny president and CEO Kwofe Coleman. "That excitement is doubled and the relationship with the audience only deepened in a year like this where we will be presenting so many of the most requested productions from the survey. Season 105 will be a thrilling journey that we cannot wait to go on with our audience."

The season kicks off on a high note with the Regional and Muny premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 12 - 18); followed by the magical Muny favorite, Disney's Beauty and the Beast (June 22 - 30); Chess makes its Muny premiere in July in partnership with the World Chess Hall of Fame and Saint Louis Chess Club (July 5 - 11); the epic love story, West Side Story returns to the Muny stage (July 15 - 21); also returning to the stage after over a decade is the comedy to die for, Little Shop of Horrors (July 25 - 31); the long awaited Muny premiere of Rent finally arrives (August 4 - 10) and the grand finale of the season is the divine musical comedy Sister Act (August 14 - 20).

Watch below as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge checks in with Coleman to chat more about this season's lineup and discuss the legacy of this truly incredible theatre institution.






