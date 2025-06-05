Video: Kristin Chenoweth-Led THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Box Office is Now Open

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kristin Chenoweth-led The Queen of Versailles has released a new video to celebrate the box office opening. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden with music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, the production will also star Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham.

Performances will begin on Wednesday, October 8, with an opening night set for Sunday, November 9, at the St. James Theatre.

The Queen of Versailles is produced by Bill Damaschke, Seaview, Sonia Friedman, and Kristin Chenoweth.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.

The Queen of Versailles will star Kristin Chenoweth as ‘Jackie Siegel’ and F. Murray Abraham as ‘David Siegel.’ Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Prior to making the move to Broadway, The Queen of Versailles had a box office record-breaking world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in the summer of 2024.

Based on Lauren Greenfield’s award-winning 2012 documentary film and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel, The Queen of Versailles will feature music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, book by Olivier Award Nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, and direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden. Additionally, the production will include scenic & video design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Christian Cowan, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, hair & wig design by Cookie Jordan, orchestrations by John Clancy, and casting by Stephen Kopel, CSA & Carrie Gardner, CSA at C12 Casting. Baseline Theatrical will serve as General Manager and Clarissa Marie Ligon will serve as Production Stage Manager.