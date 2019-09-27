Video: Kristin Chenoweth Covers Barbra Streisand and Dolly Parton On SiriusXM
Kristin Chenoweth sat down for a special Artist Confidential event for SiriusXM subscribers where she performed songs from her new album, For the Girls, at Steinway Hall in New York City. See Cheno sing Barbra Streisand's 'The Way We Were' and Dolly Parton's 'I Will Always Love You' below!
Listeners can catch the full Artist Confidential with Kristin Chenoweth, hosted by Julie James, on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel 72 all this weekend.
Out today, Kristin Chenoweth's third Concord Records release is For The Girls, one of the Emmy and Tony Award-winning singer-actress' most personal and compelling projects to date. The album is a tribute to some of the great singers who have influenced her, featuringChenoweth's personally charged interpretations of 12 classic songs identified with such iconic artists as Barbra Streisand ("The Way We Were"), Eva Cassidy ("It Doesn't Matter Anymore"), Dinah Washington ("What a Diff'rence A Day Made"), Doris Day ("When I Fall In Love"), Patsy Cline ("Crazy"), Judy Garland ("The Man That Got Away"), Carole King ("Will You Love Me Tomorrow"), Eydie Gorme ("I Wanna Be Around") and Linda Ronstadt ("Desperado").
In collaboration with veteran producer/performer Steve Tyrell, Chenoweth is joined by several high-powered guest vocalists, including Dolly Parton, who lends her voice to her own composition "I Will Always Love You"; Ariana Grande, who's featured on a pointed reading of Lesley Gore's feminist pop anthem "You Don't Own Me"; and Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire, who trade vocals with Chenoweth on "I'm A Woman," originally popularized by Peggy Lee.
In conjunction with the release of For The Girls, Chenoweth will make numerous high-profile media appearances, including NPR's All Things Considered (Sept. 27), NBC's The Today Show (Sept. 30), ABC's Live with Kelly & Ryan (Oct. 1), CBS's Late Late Show with James Corden (Oct. 3), ABC's GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke (Oct. 4), CBS's The Talk (Oct. 4), NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show (Oct. 7), ABC's Access Daily (Oct. 7), ABC's CMA Awards (Nov. 13) and ABC's CMA Country Christmas (early Dec.).
Chenoweth has emerged as one of today's most versatile and charismatic performers. An accomplished actress, commanding singer and uniquely charismatic personality, she's conquered Broadway, film, television and the recording medium, releasing a series of acclaimed albums that demonstrate the depth and breadth of Chenoweth's musical passions.
Kristin will also return to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album For the Girls (Concord Records, produced by Steve Tyrell), with Music Direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and Presented by James L. Nederlander.
TRACK LIST:
The Way We Were
You Don't Own Me with Ariana Grande
It Doesn't Matter Anymore
I Will Always Love You with Dolly Parton
What a Diff'rence a Day Makes
When I Fall In Love
Crazy
The Man That Got Away
I'm A Woman with Jennifer Hudson & Reba McEntire
Will You Love Me Tomorrow
I Wanna Be Around
Desperado
