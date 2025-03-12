Video: Kieran Culkin Visits SUCCESSION Co-Star Sarah Snook at Her Broadway Stage Door

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday night, Succession siblings Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook both began previews for their new Broadway show. Snook is making her Broadway debut in The Picture of Dorian Gray, with Culkin returning to Broadway in Glengarry Glen Ross. The next day, Culkin surprised Snook at the stage door of her theatre.

While greeting fans after her performance in the one-woman play, Snook was embraced by Culkin as they discussed their respective productions.

"I was taking pictures at the theatre. I love you so much. Are you sick? I don't care," Culkin says to Snook in the video. "It's going really well. I can't wait to see yours."

The pair played siblings in the hit HBO series Succession, which ran for four seasons and concluded in 2023. They both won Emmys for their performances in the series.

📌Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook at tonight's stage door hugging! 🫶

via: 📸_alliemcg pic.twitter.com/4dXzCTgMzv — nitsi | succession broadway & tony era! ᡣ𐭩 (@hosseinisgeckos) March 12, 2025

Snook can currently be seen in The Picture of Dorian Gray at the Music Box Theatre. The production transfers to Broadway following a sold-out run in London’s West End. Snook, who won the 2024 Olivier Award for her performance, makes her Broadway debut playing 26 characters in this adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s only novel.

The Sydney Theatre Company production was adapted, written and directed by Kip Williams. It will officially open on Thursday, March 27, 2025 and will play a strictly limited engagement for 14 weeks.

📌Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin at stage door!

via: 📸latestnightowl pic.twitter.com/oOwmpwbG2X — nitsi | succession broadway & tony era! ᡣ𐭩 (@hosseinisgeckos) March 12, 2025

Culkin stars as as “Richard Roma” in the new Broadway production of Glengarry Glen Ross. He is joined by Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul,” “Breaking Bad”) as “Shelley Levene”, making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr (Old Dads; The Mandalorian) as “Dave Moss”, making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean (Better Call Saul, This Is Spinal Tap, All The Way) as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber, Jr. (Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch) as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown (The Lehman Trilogy, A Soldier’s Play) as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello (Phil Spector, “Barry”) as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.