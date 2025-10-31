Video: Kelly Clarkson Sings Cover of Stephen Sondheim's 'Sooner or Later' From DICK TRACY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







For a special edition of Halloween Kellyoke on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the performer took the stage for a rendition of Stephen Sondheim's "Sooner or Later." The song, penned by the composer and lyricist for the 1990 film Dick Tracy, was originally performed by Madonna. Check out Clarkson's cover now.

Dick Tracy, released in 1990, is an action comedy based on the classic comic strip. Warren Beatty starred as the title character and also directed the film, which featured a large ensemble cast led by Al Pacino, Madonna, Glenne Headly, and Charlie Korsmo. Numerous Broadway alums also starred in supporting roles, such as Dustin Hoffman, Dick Van Dyke, Charles Durning, Mandy Patinkin, and Estelle Parsons.

Sondheim wrote five original songs for the film: "Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)", "More", "Live Alone and Like It", "Back in Business", and "What Can You Lose?". Upon its release, Dick Tracy received mixed reviews but was honored with seven Academy Award nominations, winning three, including Best Original Song for "Sooner or Later." Over the years, many other performers have covered the song, including Katharine McPhee, Susan Egan, and Melissa Errico.