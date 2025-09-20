Video: Joshua Henry, Shaina Taub and RAGTIME Cast Rehearse 'He Wanted to Say'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of the upcoming Broadway revival of Ragtime's first preview on September 26, the show released a sneak peek of the cast in rehearsal.

After a run featuring most of the same cast at City Center Encores in 2024, this production officially opens at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on October 16.

Fans can get a sneak peek of the show in a new clip, featuring Joshua Henry (Coalhouse Walker, Jr.), Shaina Taub (Emma Goldman), Ben Levi Ross (Mother’s Younger Brother), and the ensemble of Ragtime sing "He Wanted to Say" in rehearsal.