Video: Joshua Henry, Shaina Taub and RAGTIME Cast Rehearse 'He Wanted to Say'

The Broadway revival has its first preview at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater on Friday, September 26.

By: Sep. 20, 2025
Ahead of the upcoming Broadway revival of Ragtime's first preview on September 26, the show released a sneak peek of the cast in rehearsal.

After a run featuring most of the same cast at City Center Encores in 2024, this production officially opens at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on October 16.

Fans can get a sneak peek of the show in a new clip, featuring Joshua Henry (Coalhouse Walker, Jr.), Shaina Taub (Emma Goldman), Ben Levi Ross (Mother’s Younger Brother), and the ensemble of Ragtime sing "He Wanted to Say" in rehearsal.



