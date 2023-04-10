Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Josh Groban Reveals Why Starring in SWEENEY TODD Was a 'Big Risk' on CBS MORNINGS

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber is now running at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Apr. 10, 2023  

Josh Groban sat down with Gayle King to discuss starring on Broadway in Sweeney Todd.

Groban dished on why playing the title role in the musical is a full circle moment and how it was a "big risk" for him to take on the role.

"This was a big risk and something about this said to me: 'Whatever happens, this is something I'm going to be really, really passionate about' and whenever I've done something for that reason, it has always worked out," Groban shared.

Joining Groban in Sweeney Todd is Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett, plus Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things") as Tobias, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana: The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.

Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber is now running at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036).






