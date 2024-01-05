Video: Josh Gad Shares Hysterical Rehearsal Footage from GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Gutenberg! runs through January 28, 2024 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Gutenberg! The Musical! Show Information
Cast
As Gutenberg! The Musical! enters its final weeks of Broadway performances, Josh Gad has taken to Instagram to share some never before scene footage of how the show came together in the rehearsal room.

Gad writes, "As we come to an end here at @gutenbergbway I’m going to share some BTS looks at the process of creating this insane love letter to musical theater. Here is a look at our ingenious choreographer @nancyreneebraun creating the dance for our opening number with me and @andrewrannells and if you haven’t seen it yet, get your tickets now to one of our final THIRTY shows!"

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power!  Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite after more than ten years in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

The design team for Gutenberg! features Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), T.O. Sterrett (music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations), Marco Paguia (music director), Liz Caplan (vocal supervision), C12 Casting (casting director), and Rachel Sterner (production stage manager).




