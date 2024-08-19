Video: Jordan Fisher, Maia Reficco & Phillip Boykin Extend Runs in HADESTOWN

Check out new footage from the production!
Jordan Fisher, Maia Reficco, and Phillip Boykin have all extended their runs in Hadestown on Broadway. The trio, who play ‘Orpheus,’ ‘Eurydice,’ and ‘Hades,’ respectively, will play their final performance on Sunday, January 12, 2025.
Hadestown is playing its 5th year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre.
Hadestown currently stars Maia Reifcco as ‘Eurydice,’ Phillip Boykin as ‘Hades,’ Jordan Fisher as ‘Orpheus,’ Yola as ‘Persephone,’ and Stephanie Mills as ‘Hermes.’ They are joined by Belén Moyano, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as ‘the Fates.’ The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, KC Dela Cruz, Chibueze Ihuoma, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, Yael “YaYa” Reich, and Tanner Ray Wilson.
Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.
Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.
Hadestown is now playing its long-awaited West End premiere at the Lyric Theatre, returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre. The production is also currently playing a return engagement at the Charlotte Theatre in Seoul, South Korea, and the North American tour has just completed a 3-year run.
