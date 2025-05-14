Video: Jonathan Groff Reveals Where He Keeps His Tony Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On a recent visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jonathan Groff shared the inside scoop about where he keeps his coveted Tony Award. "I really thought, if anything like that ever happened, I would send it right to my parents," the actor explained.

"But then the Tony came to my apartment and I was like, 'I love this.' It's on the bookshelf in my apartment, right above the electric drum set..." Groff won his first Tony Award for his performance in the recent revival of Merrily We Roll Along, and has been nominated again for Just in Time.

For his performance as Bobby Darin in the hit musical, Groff shared that he is learning to play both the drums and the piano for the role, though he admits his repertoire is limited. "I can play what I play in the show, and nothing else...I'm learning all of these new skills for the show that I want to keep going. It makes me feel so joyful." Watch the conversation with Groff now, and also check out another segment where he and Clarkson bond over their love of throat lozenges.

Groff is currently starring as Bobby Darin in Broadway's Just in Time, which has received 6 Tony nominations, including one for Groff. Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

Just in Time stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence, Tony Award winner Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly.

Just in Time is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.