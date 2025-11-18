Video: Jonathan Bailey Dances Through Life on SESAME STREET

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Jonathan Bailey is proving that he doesn't need to be in the land of Oz to dance through life; he can do it anywhere, including the wonderful world of Sesame Street! The Olivier Award-winning Wicked star recently showed off his swankified dancing moves during a visit to the iconic block.

Check out a new video posted to the official social media account where Bailey dances with Bert and Ernie in a not-so-subtle reference to his top-tapping musical number from Wicked. In another video, he shares a moment with Elmo, and demonstrates the importance of self-care.

Bailey is an Olivier Award-winning actor whose recent stage credits include Richard II, Cock, and the revival of Company, alongside Patti LuPone. Onscreen, he can be seen in Bridgerton and Showtime's Fellow Travelers. Bailey also recently starred in Jurassic World Rebirth and plays Fiyero in the two-part adaptation of Wicked.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

The movie will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.