Video: John Gallagher, Jr. Gives a Backstage Tour of SWEPT AWAY on BROADWAY SANDWICH

ALL ARTS TV has debuted the first episode of Broadway Sandwich Season 4, featuring Broadway's John Gallagher, Jr. In the episode, the Tony Award-winner takes viewers backstage at Swept Away, and embarks with host Garen Scribner on a food adventure through a Singapore-style market.

Along the way, the performer drops tidbits about his career and his experiences, including a canceled audition for Boq in the hit musical Wicked. "I was about 19 years old. And I listened to the demo and I was like 'I can't sing like that, so I'm going to pass," the performer recalled. "And then a year later, I got asked to come in for a workshop of Spring Awakening." Watch the full episode, filmed between two performances of Swept Away.

Hosted by Garen Scribner, Broadway Sandwich is an ALL ARTS original series in which Scribner follows Broadway stars on the breaks between matinee and evening shows to find out how they spend their limited time.

Each episode of the series features a candid portrait of an artist balancing performance and personal life in the heart of New York City’s theater scene. Starting Wednesday, May 7, with Gallagher's episode, season 4 of Broadway Sandwich will stream weekly at 6 p.m. ET through June 11 on the ALL ARTS YouTube channel, website, and free streaming app. In the New York Metro area, the series will be broadcast on ALL ARTS on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET from May 13 to May 27.

The Avett Brothers’ Swept Away was a “spectacular” New York Times Critic’s Pick starring Gallagher, Jr., two-time Tony Award nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall. The show opened at the Longacre Theatre (220 W 48th St) on Tuesday, November 19. Read the reviews here.

Streaming episode schedule:

Broadcast episode schedule:

May 13: Death Becomes Her and Swept Away

May 20: Titanique and Little Shop of Horrors

May 27: The Great Gatsby and A Wonderful World

About John Gallagher, Jr.

John Gallagher, Jr. won a 2007 Tony Award for his role in the groundbreaking rock musical Spring Awakening and most recently starred as Mate in Swept Away Other Broadway credits include Long Day’s Journey into Night, Jerusalem, Green Day’s American Idiot, and Rabbit Hole. Off-Broadway credits include Farragut North, Port Authority, and Kimberly Akimbo. He starred in Aaron Sorkin’s HBO drama series The Newsroom, as well as the acclaimed miniseries Olive Kitteridge. He has appeared in such films as Underwater, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Hush, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Short Term 12, Margaret, and Pieces of April. John’s two albums of original music, Six Day Hurricane and 8th and Jane are both available to stream online.