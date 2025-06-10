Exclusive Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Solves HAMILTON Clue on CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE Finale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is excited to share an exclusive clip from tonight's episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, featuring Broadway favorites Renée Elise Goldsberry, Bernadette Peters, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. In the clip, Goldsberry solves a puzzle containing familiar lyrics to a song from Hamilton. Watch the clip, which arrives on the heels of the Hamilton reunion performance at the 78th Tony Awards this past Sunday. Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, the season finale episode of Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune will air Tuesday, June 10 at 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The all-star lineup for Sajak’s “Final Spin” as host included Cameron Brink, Josh Gad, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Rachael Harris, Ellie Kemper, Justin Long, Joe Manganiello, Katharine McPhee, Oscar Nuñez, Randall Park, Andrew Rannells, Sam Richardson, Matt Walsh, and Rainn Wilson.

“Wheel of Fortune,” produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Bellamie Blackstone, is one of the most successful syndicated programs in the history of television. The popular game show sees celebrity contestants join to spin the world’s most famous Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million for the charity of their choice.