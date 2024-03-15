Video: Jeremy Jordan on What's Changed in GATSBY Since Paper Mill Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The Great Gatsby's Jeremy Jordan was posed the question, 'What kind of changes, if any, are there from the Paper Mill Version?'

Jordan's teasing responses included everything from actual changes to, "the ship crashes into the iceberg," and "the chandelier falls down."

See what he had to say in the video here!

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.

Direct from a sold-out world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse last fall, the show features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) & Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (After Midnight, “Dancing with the Stars”). The musical begins previews onFriday, March 29, 2024, and is set to open on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway).

Tony Award-nominated Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, “Smash”) and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon) lead the cast as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan. Rounding out the principal cast are Noah J. Ricketts (“Fellow Travelers”, Frozen) as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase (“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski (Good Night Oscar) as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty (Come From Away, Once) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Waitress) as Wolfsheim.