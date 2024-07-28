News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: James Monroe Iglehart Performs 'What a Wonderful World'

A WONDERFUL WORLD will begin previews on October 16th.

By: Jul. 28, 2024
Video: James Monroe Iglehart Performs 'What a Wonderful World' Image
James Monroe Iglehart, who will play Louis Armstrong in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical this fall, previewed the title song at BroadwayCon this weekend.

Watch here!

Produced by Thomas E. Rodgers, Jr., Renee RodgersMartian Entertainment(Carl D. White and Gregory Rae) and Vanessa Williams and Elizabeth Curtis, A Wonderful World will begin previews on October 16, 2024 and open on Monday, November 11, 2024 at Studio 54.
 
With a book by Aurin Squire (“This Is Us,” “The Good Fight”) and featuring songs made famous by Louis Armstrong, A Wonderful World is co-conceived by Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominee Christopher Renshaw (The King and I, Taboo) and Andrew Delaplaine, and directed by Renshaw.





