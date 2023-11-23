Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

& Juliet is running on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

By: Nov. 23, 2023

Earlier this this morning, the cast of & Juliet hit the streets of NYC to take part in one of the city's greatest traditions- the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch their performance of 'Confident' below! 

Other Broadway performances at the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade include: Back to the Future, Spamalot, Shucked, and How to Dance in Ohio (on NBC) and Chicago, A Beautiful Noise and Aladdin (on CBS).

Nominated for 9 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and many more.

The current cast of & Juliet includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway’ (no, not that one–the wife of William Shakespeare), Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Melanie La Barrie as ‘Angelique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Brandon Antonio, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.




