Video: J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History With SOME LIKE IT HOT on CBS' 'Road to the Tonys'

Some Like It Hot has 13 nominations at this year's Tony Awards.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Tony-nominated Some Like It Hot star J. Harrison Ghee sat down on CBS Mornings today to conclude their "Road to the Tonys" series.

Ghee and Shucked star Alex Newell are the first opening non-binary performers to ever be nominated at the Tony Awards. Ghee opened up about making history with the nomination during the interview.

"It means that the work is being honored, that humanity is being honored, the needle is being moved forward," they shared.

Ghee also discussed their upbringing, the importance of self-acceptance, and caring less about pronouns and more about respect.

"I don't expect you to fully understand, no matter how I am presenting to you, what I feel and who I am and at any given moment, that can be anything. I have feminine power. I have masculine power. People will conditionally respond to what they see. I give people the permission to call me all things. All things with respect," Ghee stated.

Some Like It Hot earned the most Tony nominations of the year (13) and has already taken home the 'Best Musical' title at the Outer Critics Circle Awards, Drama League Awards, and Drama Desk Awards. 

The musical features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie. The ensemble includes TyNia René Brandon, Ian CampaynoGabi CampoDeMarius CopesCasey GarvinDevon HadsellAshley Elizabeth HaleJenny HillK.J. HippensteelAbby MatsusakaJarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas MartinAmber OwensKayla PecchioniRichard Riaz YoderCharles SouthBrendon StimsonRaena White, and Julius Williams.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?

Watch the interview here:






