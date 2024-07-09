Video: Isabelle McCalla & Gregg Edelman Sing 'Shouldn't Be Surprised' in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Catch a clip of "Shouldn't Be Surprised" performed by Isabelle McCalla and Gregg Edelman in Broadway's Water For Elephants. Watch the video here!

Two-time Tony Award-nominated and Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning director Jessica Stone’s “huge, heart-filling" production (The New York Times) features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Listen to the full album below: