Video: Isabelle McCalla Gears Up For Her SHUCKED On Broadway Debut!

McCalla has originated roles in the Tony-nominated musical The Prom, Hercules, and Water For Elephants.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore Photo 2 Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant Say 'I Do'! At Labor Day Weekend Wedding Photo 4 Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant Say 'I Do'! At Labor Day Weekend Wedding

Shucked
Click Here for More on Shucked

Isabelle McCalla, who has originated roles in The Prom, Hercules, and Water For Elephants, will begin performances as ‘Maizy,’ the small-town girl with medium-sized city dreams, in Shucked, Broadway’s homegrown hit musical comedy, on Friday, September 8 at the Nederlander Theatre. Get your first look at Isabelle in rehearsal in the video below as she prepares for her Cobb County debut!

Isabelle McCalla originated the role of Alyssa Greene in The Prom (OBC). She also previously starred as Jasmine in Aladdin both on Broadway and the North American Tour. Most recently, she starred as Marlena in the world premiere of Water For Elephants at the Alliance Theatre and earlier this year as Meg in Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse. Other regional credits: Ariel Moore in Footloose (Kennedy Center), Tink in Fly (Paper Mill Playhouse). Television: “Extrapolations” (AppleTV+), “And Just Like That” (HBO), “Law & Order,” (NBC), “Bull” (CBS). Endless love to my family, and my Veev. @izzymccalla

Caroline Innerbichler, who originated the role of ‘Maizy,’ is departing the production and will play her final performance on Sunday, September 3.

Innerbichler said, “Being on stage with this remarkable company of actors has been one of the great joys of my professional life. I have some exciting things cooking that I can’t share just yet, but all will be revealed in good time. Even though, I’ll be leaving Shucked, I will still be cheering everyone on as they continue to make audiences feel the love of Cob County.”

McCalla said, “I’m so excited that I will be ‘getting Shucked’ eight times a week on stage at the Nederlander Theatre! Wait…. I just got that… Oh, no... I have to call my family back and explain.”

With a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brienalso stars the award-winning cast of (in alphabetical order) of Outer Critics Circle Award nominee John Behlmann, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kevin Cahoon, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Theatre World Award winner Ashley D. Kelley, and Tony Award winner, Drama Desk Award winner, Outer Critics Circle Award winner, and Drama League Award nominee Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy BrewerAudrey CardwellDwayne ClarkRheaume CrenshawNyla SostreScott StanglandYasmeen Sulieman, andQuinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki AbrahamKen Wulf ClarkColin CunliffeTraci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins

The new musical was nominated for nine Tony Awards® winning Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Newell, the first time in Tony Awards history that a non-binary performer won a prize, 12 Drama Desk Awards winning Best Music for Clark and McAnally and Best Featured Performance in a Musical for Newell, seven Outer Critics Circle Awards winning for Best Book for Horn and Best Featured Performance in a Musical for Newell, and three Drama League Awards including Best Musical.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shucked Musical (@shuckedmusical)

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked turning Broadway on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).

Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner, Jason Owen, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano/Gary Gersh, Jeffrey A. Sine, Richard Smith, Silvia Schmid, Bob Boyett, Jeremiah J. Harris, James L. Nederlander, EST/Emily Tisch, Sony Music Entertainment, DudaAllen, David W. Busch, Karen Fairchild, Horipro Inc., Gordon-Helfner, John Gore Organization, Madison Wells Live, S&Co., Terry Schnuck, Jimi Westbrook, and ZKM Media.

The Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms and CD HERE.  The album is produced by Jason HowlandBilly Jay Stein, and the show’s composers Shane McAnally, and Brandy Clark




RELATED STORIES

1
SHUCKED Pauses Stage Dooring Due to Rising Covid-19 Cases Photo
SHUCKED Pauses Stage Dooring Due to Rising Covid-19 Cases

Shucked will be pausing all stage dooring until further notice, according to an announcement made via Instagram stories on Wednesday. The post read: 'In an abundance of caution all post-show stage door activities at Shucked have been paused until further notice. We appreciate your support and can't wait to see you at the Nederlander soon.'

2
SHUCKED on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
SHUCKED on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Shucked on Broadway. Check out all the details!

3
Video: Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Photo
Video: Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character

Alex Newell appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss their Tony-winning performance in Shucked on Broadway. Newell also discussed growing up inspired by Nell Carter, what the live audience adds to Shucked, not wanting to be a role model, and more. Watch the complete interview video now!

4
Video: Alex Newell Performs Independently Owned From SHUCKED on THE VIEW Photo
Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VIEW

Tony winner Alex Newell appeared on The View to perform the 'Independently Owned' from Shucked on Broadway. Before the interview, Newell sat down to discuss their history-making Tony win, 'cackling' to the Shucked script when they first read it, and the standing ovations they receive every night after 'Independently Owned.' Watch the video!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos & Video: Betty Who and Phillip Boykin Take First Bows in HADESTOWNPhotos & Video: Betty Who and Phillip Boykin Take First Bows in HADESTOWN
Video: The Best of Tituss Burgess on StageVideo: The Best of Tituss Burgess on Stage
Full Cast Revealed for COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 TourFull Cast Revealed for COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Jessica Lange, Jim Parsons, Celia Keenan-Bolger Will Lead Paula Vogel's MOTHER PLAY on BroadwayJessica Lange, Jim Parsons, Celia Keenan-Bolger Will Lead Paula Vogel's MOTHER PLAY on Broadway

Videos

Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You