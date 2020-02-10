Video: Inside VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS Featuring Kelli O'Hara, Santino Fontana, and More

Your Kids, Our Kids presented the 6th Annual VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS: Stars For Foster Kids on Thursday, February 6th at 7pm at The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street, NYC).

Hosted by Your Kids, Our Kids co-founders, Sirius XM Radio host Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) and James Wesley (Concert For America), the concert's line-up included Tony nominee Liz Callaway (Baby), Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Ta'Nika Gibson (Ain't Too Proud), Emmy Award-winner Judy Gold ("Kill Me Now" podcast), Tony nominee Anika Larsen (Beautiful), Carrie Manolakos (Wicked), Emmy and Tony Award-winner Andrea Martin (Pippin), Emmy and Tony Award-winner Laurie Metcalf ("The Conners"), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss Me Kate), NFL Running Back Ty Montgomery (NY Jets), Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara (The King & I), and the popular singing collective The Broadway Boys.

An event that brings together the very best performers from the American stage and screen to raise awareness about the plight of kids in foster care, particularly those aged 13 and older who are in danger of aging out of the foster care system alone, VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS: Stars for Foster Kids combines celebrity, music, and everyday people sharing their incredible stories, and directly benefits You Gotta Believe, a New York nonprofit specializing in finding permanent families for older kids in foster care.

This year's event has earned the organization $387,000 (current tally).

Husbands Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley created VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS in 2015, when You Gotta Believe abruptly suffered major cuts from governmental funding. The two men decided to do what they have always done when faced with a crisis: gather their friends and put on a show! In the previous five years, VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS concert events have raised $1,998,000.00 to support You Gotta Believe's efforts to ensure that every child leaving foster care does so with the support of a family.

Previous VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS concerts featured appearances and performances by Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Chita Rivera, Darren Criss, Rosie Perez, Jonathan Groff, Gloria Gaynor, BD Wong, Willie Garson, Melissa Gilbert, Charles Busch, Ann Hampton Callaway, Liz Callaway, Josh Colley, Michelle Collins, Lilla Crawford, Rachel Crow, Carole Demas, Eden Espinosa, Richard Kind, Anika Larsen, Liz Larsen, Alec Mapa, Olga Merediz, Janet Metz, Lisa Mordente, Orfeh, Christine Pedi, Caroline Rhea, Alice Ripley, Roz Ryan, Sherri Saum, Keala Settle, Marc Shaiman, Kate Shindle, Charlene Tilton, Adrienne Warren, Tony Yazbeck, Antwone Fisher, Janice Huff, Andrea McArdle, Jeffrey Seller and more.

Today, more than 400,000 children are in foster care in the US, and every year, as many as 22,000 of them will age out of the foster care system. Without the safety net of a forever family to provide the security and comfort most take for granted, these young people are left on their own to face a future filled with hardships - from lack of education to unemployment, higher rates of incarceration, poor health, early parenthood and homelessness (as much as 40 percent of these kids will experience this devastation in their lifetimes). In New York City alone, there are more than 1000 kids currently awaiting adoption, with more than 900 kids on the verge of aging out.





