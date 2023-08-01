Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour

The tour launches at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre from August 1 – September 2, 2023.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23
Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Photo 3 Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Photos: First Look at BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL on Broadway Photo 4 Photos: First Look at BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL on Broadway

MJ the Musical will soon launch its First National Tour at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre from August 1 – September 2, 2023. Check out a first look at the cast in rehearsal in the all new video below!

Learn more about the tour, including the full list of stops, and how to get tickets here!

Roman Banks (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) will play the title role of ‘MJ’. He will be Jamaal Fields-Green (MJ – Alternate), Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Josiah Benson (Little Michael), Ethan Joseph (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Mary Kate Moore (Rachel), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Jaylen Lyndon Hunter (Little Marlon), Matt Loehr (Dave), Da’Von Moody (Alejandro) and  Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

The ensemble includes JoJo Carmichael (Swing), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble), Kellie Drobnick (Ensemble), Kyle Dupree (Swing/Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford (Swing), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Bryson Jacobi Jackson (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble), Rajané Katurah (Swing/Assistant Dance Captain), Jordan Markus (MJ/Michael understudy),  Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Janayé McAlpine (Ensemble), Jay McKenzie (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Chelsea Mitchell-Bonsu (Ensemble),  Zion Pradier (Swing), Ayla Stackhouse (Swing), Brion Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble), Charles P. Way (Swing) and Malcolm Miles Young (Randy Jackson/Ensemble).

The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Chicago as MJ, the multi–Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, and Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Jason Michael Webb







RELATED STORIES

1
Bailey McCall Joins MJ on Broadway as Rachel Photo
Bailey McCall Joins MJ on Broadway as 'Rachel'

Bailey McCall will be joining the Broadway cast of MJ. She will make her Broadway debut as 'Rachel,' succeeding original cast member Whitney Bashor. Learn how to purchase tickets to MJ!

2
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark Photo
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark

Open call auditions for the roles of “MJ” and “Little Michael” will be held in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, June 17th and in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, June 25th.

3
Roman Banks Will Lead MJ THE MUSICAL National Tour Photo
Roman Banks Will Lead MJ THE MUSICAL National Tour

Roman Banks (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) will play the role of Michael Jackson in the First National Tour of MJ.  

4
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in New Orleans and Atlanta Photo
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in New Orleans and Atlanta

Open call auditions for the roles of “MJ” and “Little Michael” in MJ will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, June 4th and in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, June 11th.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 8/1: DeVito-Led I NEED THAT Sets Dates, MOULIN ROUGE! Recoups, and More!Wake Up With BWW 8/1: DeVito-Led I NEED THAT Sets Dates, MOULIN ROUGE! Recoups, and More!
Review Roundup: LET'S CALL HER PATTY Opens Starring Rhea Perlman, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer & Arielle GoldmanReview Roundup: LET'S CALL HER PATTY Opens Starring Rhea Perlman, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer & Arielle Goldman
Listen: Broadway Star Megan Hilty Stops By THE ART OF KINDNESS PodcastListen: Broadway Star Megan Hilty Stops By THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, in the West End & in AustraliaMOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, in the West End & in Australia

Videos

Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY Video
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Video
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl Video
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
SHUCKED

Recommended For You