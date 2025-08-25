Video: HAMILTON Takes Over Yankee Stadium To Celebrate 10 Years On Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Yankees marked the 10th anniversary of Hamilton on Monday, August 25, during their game against Washington with a night of special performances and Broadway star power. Check out video of the celebration below!

The first 10,000 fans in attendance received a limited-edition Yankees x Hamilton cap, while the stadium came alive with performers from the hit Broadway musical. Original cast member Christopher Jackson — Tony-nominated in 2016 for his portrayal of George Washington — opened the evening with the national anthem. During the seventh-inning stretch, Stephanie Umoh, Morgan Anita Wood, and Cherry Torres, the current Schuyler sisters, delivered a stirring rendition of “God Bless America.”

Adding to the festivities, original cast member and Tony Award-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry threw the ceremonial first pitch. Goldsberry, who won a Tony in 2016 for her role as Angelica Schuyler, recently released her debut album Who I Really Am, which features a reimagined version of the fan-favorite Hamilton song “Satisfied.”

Throughout the game, the Yankee Stadium video board integrated Hamilton-themed graphics and tributes, underscoring the show’s ongoing cultural impact.