Video: HADESTOWN Star Hailey Kilgore Sings 'Wait for Me (Reprise)'

Watch Hailey Kilgore celebrate her return to Broadway in Hadestown by singing "Wait for Me (Reprise)" with a glass of champagne in hand in the video here!

Hadestown currently stars Carlos Valdes as Orpheus, Lillias White as Hermes, Tom Hewitt as Hades, Maia Reficco as Eurydice, and Allison Russell as Persephone. They are joined by Shea Renee, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, and Tanner Ray Wilson.



Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.



Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.