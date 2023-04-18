Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Video: Go Inside the Epic Final Performance of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

The Phantom of the Opera is the longest-running Broadway show of all time having played 13,981 performances.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow on April 16, 2023, after a 35-year run and 13,981 performances. For Phantom's record of 'longest-running Broadway show of all-time' to be broken, Chicago will have to continue its Broadway run for another eight years.

As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has long been a New York City landmark. Widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, the musical set the bar with its lavish sets and costumes, large cast and Broadway's largest orchestra - a perfect match for its sumptuous score and classic love story. Last Fall's closing announcement in September instantly resulted in record-breaking sales and sold-out houses for its final months.

BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet at the Majestic Theatre for the big night to chat with the current cast, Phantom alumni like Sarah Brightman, Sierra Boggess, Hugh Panaro, Meghan Picerno, Davis Gaines, Leila Martin, and of course, Laird MacIntosh, who stepped in to play the title role at the last minute. Watch highlights below!







Watch the complete curtain call from today's final curtain call of The Phantom of the Opera. Broadway's longest-running show ever, The Phantom of the Opera, took its final Broadway bow today, April 16, 2023 after an unprecedented 35-year run and 13,981 performances.

