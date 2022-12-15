Video: Go Inside the Belasco As AIN'T NO MO' Announces Its Broadway Extension!

Today, Jordan E. Cooper, the youngest Black American playwright on Broadway, announced that the history-making and critically-acclaimed Broadway production of Ain't No Mo', presented by Lee Daniels, will extend through Friday, December 23, 2022 at the Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th St.).

Cooper announced the highly anticipated extension on stage at curtain call tonight in front of a roaring audience expressing gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of community support in response to his call-to-action to #SaveAintNoMo and support BIPOC representation on Broadway.

See video from inside the Belasco Theatre as Jordan makes his exciting announcement below!

Cooper launched the #SaveAintNoMo campaign last week after its closing notice in effort to prolong the show's life that resulted in heighted awareness and sold-out audiences this week. Numerous notable figures stepped up in a sign of solidarity to support with performance buyouts received from Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Queen Latifah, Tyler Perry, Shonda Rhimes and Sara Ramirez.

Significant contributions were made by Reverend Al Sharpton, Swizz Beatz, D-Nice, Derrick Hayes & Pinky Cole, Jeremy O. Harris, Denee Benton, Debbie Allen and Dominique Morrisseau.

Co-producers Lena Waithe and RuPaul hosted performances this week and have, along with Jeremy O. Harris and CJ Uzomah, been ambassadors for the show.

Tickets for the remaining performances are available via www.aintnomobway.com, www.telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200.

Ain't No Mo' will have played 22 preview performances and 29 performances through December 23, 2022.

Ain't No Mo' was named "The Best New Play of the Year" by The Wrap and New York Magazine said "Brace Yourself, No One is Safe." Vulture raved the production is "jubilantly disruptive" and Variety exclaimed its "fearlessly provocative."

Having premiered to overwhelming acclaim at The Public Theater, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism ... by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?" The answer comes in the form of an outrageous and high-octane comedy about being Black in today's America. From the mischievous mind of Jordan E. Cooper ("The Ms. Pat Show"), Ain't No Mo' seamlessly blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater to leave audiences crying with laughter-and thinking through the tears.

Ain't No Mo's co-producing team includes BET: Black Entertainment Television, Len Blavatnik, Ron Burkle, Aryeh B. Bourkoff, Dwyane Wade, under his production company 59th & Prairie Entertainment, RuPaul Charles, Gabrielle Union under her I'll Have Another Productions, Tucker Tooley Entertainment, Ann Cox, Gina Purlia, Bob Yari, Marvin Peart, Colleen Camp, Marvet Britto, Jeremy Green, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins, Jeremy O. Harris and CJ Uzomah and The Public Theater.

The cast includes Jordan E. Cooper as Peaches, Fedna Jacquet (Passenger #1), Marchánt Davis (Passenger #2), Shannon Matesky (Passenger #3), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Passenger #4), and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Passenger #5). Understudies are Nik Alexander (u/s Peaches & Passenger #2), Jasminn Johnson (u/s Passenger #3 & Passenger #4), Michael Rishawn (u/s Passenger #2 & Peaches), Kedren Spencer (u/s Passenger #5 & Passenger #1), Brennie Tellu (u/s Passenger #4 & Passenger #5), and Emma Van Lare (u/s Passenger #1 & Passenger #3).

The design team for Ain't No Mo' includes three-time Tony Award® winner Scott Pask (scenic design), two-time Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams (co-sound design), and Mia M. Neal (wig design).Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers and General Management.