SCHMIGADOON!
Video: Go Inside SCHMIGADOON! Season Two With Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski & More

"Schmigadoon!" will return for season two globally on Apple TV+ with all new original songs and guest stars on Wednesday, April 5.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Apple TV has shared a new featurette for the upcoming season of Schmigadoon, featuring its all-star cast revealing what to expect from the "darker" second season.

The featurette shares a new look at "Schmicago," which reimagines the world of '60s and '70s musicals, including Hair, Sweeney Todd, Cabaret, Chicago, and more.

Members of the cast, including Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Jane Krakowski, Keegan Michael-Key, Cecily Strong, Jaimie Camil, and creator Cinco Paul tease the new musical numbers and characters included in season two.

"Schmigadoon!" will return for season two globally on Apple TV+ with all new original songs and guest stars on Wednesday, April 5 with the first two episodes of its six episode second season, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 3, 2023.

Watch the official season two trailer here and check out pictures from the season here.

"Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer. Andrew Singer executive produces on behalf of Broadway Video with Micah Frank as co-executive producer.

Watch the new featurette here:






