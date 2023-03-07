Photos: First Look at Ariana DeBose, Kristin Chenoweth & More in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two

Following the release of the new season trailer, Apple TV+ has debuted first look photos of Ariana DeBose, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, and more in the new season of Schmigadoon!

"Schmigadoon!" will return for season two globally on Apple TV+ with all new original songs and guest stars on Wednesday, April 5 with the first two episodes of its six episode second season, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 3, 2023.

The new season takes audiences to Schmicago, reimagining the world of '60s and '70s musicals. The new photos below feature Ariana DeBose as a Cabaret-inspired character, Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming paying homage to Sweeney Todd, Aaron Tveit doing a Hair parody, and more.

The new season will also feature Ann Harada, Jamie Camil, Patrick Page, Tituss Burgess, Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, and Dove Cameron.

"Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is executive producer. Andrew Singer executive produces on behalf of Broadway Video with Micah Frank as co-executive producer.

Check out the new photos here:

Photos Courtesy of Apple TV+