News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Go Behind the Trapeze Work in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Water For Elephants is now running on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre.

By: Sep. 10, 2024
Water for Elephants Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $65
Cast
Photos
Videos
Video: Go Behind the Trapeze Work in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Get an inside look at the trapeze work in Water For Elephants on Broadway!

LATEST NEWS

Malcolm Washington Talks THE PIANO LESSON Film
Video: Go Behind the Trapeze Work in WATER FOR ELEPHANTS
Video: Patti LuPone Vs. Aubrey Plaza in HOT ONES VERSUS- Find Out Who Wins
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/8/24 - CABARET, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Top the List

See cast member Sam Renaud control the rigs for the trapezes while Isabelle McCalla sings "Easy." While singing along, Renaud manages the ropes that support the intricate fly system used in the production.

"I usually back up Izzy for vocals but I'm taking vocal rest today," Renaud joked.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Jessica Stone, with a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, with a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co., and choreography by Tony Award nominees Jesse Robb (Miss Saigon) and Shana Carroll.  WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is playing at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre.

The musical also stars Kyle Selig, four-time Tony Award nominee Gregg Edelman, Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Award nominee Paul Alexander NolanPhilippe AymardStan BrownSara Gettelfinger and Wade McCollum and features Brandon BlockChita Rivera Award winner Antoine BoissereauRachael BoydPaul CastreeKen Wulf ClarkTaylor ColletonGabriel Olivera de Paula CostaIsabella Luisa DiazSamantha GershmanKeaton Hentoff-KillianNicolas JelmoniCaroline KaneHarley McLeishMichael MendezMarissa RosenAlexandra Gaelle RoyerAsa SomersCharles SouthSean StackMatthew Varvar and Michelle West.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age. 





Videos