Video: Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater

The new musical stars Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Tally Sessions, Mary Testa and Kayln West.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

The Lincoln Center Theater production of The Gardens of Anuncia is currently in previews and will open on Monday, November 20 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. The Gardens of Anuncia is a new musical by Michael John LaChiusa, directed and co-choreographed by Graciela Daniele.

Get a first look at footage below!
 
The new musical stars Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Tally Sessions, Mary Testa and Kayln West; and features co-choreography by Alex Sanchez, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, music direction by Deborah Abramson, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano, CSA. The production has sets by Mark Wendland, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, recreated by David Lander, and sound by Drew Levy.  Thomas J. Gates is the Stage Manager.






RELATED STORIES

1
THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater to Present a Relaxed Performance Photo
THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater to Present a Relaxed Performance

Lincoln Center Theater will present a Relaxed Performance of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA, directed and co-choreographed by Graciela Daniele, with book, music, and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa.

2
Photos: First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater

Get a first look at photos of The Gardens of Anuncia at Lincoln Center Theater!

3
Video: Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Photo
Video: Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater

In this video, watch as we take you inside rehearsals for the Lincoln Center Theater production of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA- a new musical by Michael John LaChiusa, directed and co-choregraphed by Graciela Daniele.

4
Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend... Photo
Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend...

THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA is inspired by the early life story of an icon of the American stage: Broadway legend Graciela Daniele. Who was she before she was a Broadway legend? You'll have to see the show to find out. In the meantime, check out a quick recap of her incredible career in this video!

