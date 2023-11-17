Video: Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater

The new musical stars Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Tally Sessions, Mary Testa and Kayln West.
POPULAR
|
The Lincoln Center Theater production of The Gardens of Anuncia is currently in previews and will open on Monday, November 20 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. The Gardens of Anuncia is a new musical by Michael John LaChiusa, directed and co-choreographed by Graciela Daniele.
Get a first look at footage below!
The new musical stars Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Tally Sessions, Mary Testa and Kayln West; and features co-choreography by Alex Sanchez, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, music direction by Deborah Abramson, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano, CSA. The production has sets by Mark Wendland, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, recreated by David Lander, and sound by Drew Levy. Thomas J. Gates is the Stage Manager.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You