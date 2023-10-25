Video: Get a First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at MTC

Poor Yella Rednecks is now in previews and opens next Wednesday, November 1 at New York City Center – Stage I.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

Poor Yella Rednecks Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the New York premiere of Poor Yella Rednecks, written by Qui Nguyen (Vietgone, Raya and The Last Dragon) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone, Golden Shield), now in previews and opening next Wednesday, November 1 at New York City Center – Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

See photos below!
 
The cast of Poor Yella Rednecks features Jon Hoche (Vietgone, Life of Pi), Ben Levin (Vietgone, “Kung Fu”), Samantha Quan (Vietgone), Jon Norman Schneider (The Coast Starlight), Maureen Sebastian (The Best We Could: A Family Tragedy), and Paco Tolson (Vietgone). 
 
The creative team for Poor Yella Rednecks includes Tim Mackabee (Scenic Design), Valérie Thérèse Bart (Costume Design), Lap Chi Chu (Lighting Design), Shane Rettig (Original Music & Sound Design), Jared Mezzocchi (Projection Design), David Valentine (Puppet Design), Kenny Seymour (Arrangements), William Carlos Angulo (Choreography), Cynthia Meng (Music Direction), Kelly Gillespie (Casting), and Alyssa K. Howard (Production Stage Manager). 
 
Qui Nguyen, the wildly inventive playwright (and screenwriter for Marvel and Disney) known for his use of pop culture, pop music and puppetry, reunites with his frequent director, May Adrales, for this funny, sexy and brash new play. A young Vietnamese family attempts to put down roots in Arkansas, a place as different from home as it gets. A mom and dad balance big hopes and low-wage jobs, as old flings threaten to pull them apart. It all makes for a bumpy road to the American dream. From the world of Nguyen’s Vietgone, with its comic book and action movie influences, comes a play that melds a deeply personal story with the playwright’s trademark, killer humor. The New York Times hails the writer’s work as “culturally savvy comedy,” and this production shows you why.
 
Poor Yella Rednecks was co-commissioned by South Coast Repertory and Manhattan Theatre Club and developed by South Coast Repertory as a part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival. This play is a recipient of the Edgerton Foundation New American Play Award. Support for MTC’s production of Poor Yella Rednecks is provided by the Howard Gilman Foundation and Laurents/Hatcher Foundation. Developed in part in Center Theatre Group’s Writer’s Workshop.
 






2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Get a First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at MTC Photo
Video: Get a First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at MTC

Get a first look at Poor Yella Rednecks, now running at Manhattan Theatre Club. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Manhattan Theatre Clubs POOR YELLA REDNECKS Begins Previews Tonight Photo
Manhattan Theatre Club's POOR YELLA REDNECKS Begins Previews Tonight

POOR YELLA REDNECKS, the New York Premiere, begins previews tonight at Manhattan Theatre Club. Learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Chloe Rabinowitz

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National TourPhotos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour
Video: Songwriting Team For Broadway's WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'Video: Songwriting Team For Broadway's WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Video: The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track 'Time Travel is a Dangerous Thing'Video: The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track 'Time Travel is a Dangerous Thing'
Video: All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat ClubVideo: All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You