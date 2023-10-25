Video: Get a First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at MTC

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the New York premiere of Poor Yella Rednecks, written by Qui Nguyen (Vietgone, Raya and The Last Dragon) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone, Golden Shield), now in previews and opening next Wednesday, November 1 at New York City Center – Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

See photos below!



The cast of Poor Yella Rednecks features Jon Hoche (Vietgone, Life of Pi), Ben Levin (Vietgone, “Kung Fu”), Samantha Quan (Vietgone), Jon Norman Schneider (The Coast Starlight), Maureen Sebastian (The Best We Could: A Family Tragedy), and Paco Tolson (Vietgone).



The creative team for Poor Yella Rednecks includes Tim Mackabee (Scenic Design), Valérie Thérèse Bart (Costume Design), Lap Chi Chu (Lighting Design), Shane Rettig (Original Music & Sound Design), Jared Mezzocchi (Projection Design), David Valentine (Puppet Design), Kenny Seymour (Arrangements), William Carlos Angulo (Choreography), Cynthia Meng (Music Direction), Kelly Gillespie (Casting), and Alyssa K. Howard (Production Stage Manager).



Qui Nguyen, the wildly inventive playwright (and screenwriter for Marvel and Disney) known for his use of pop culture, pop music and puppetry, reunites with his frequent director, May Adrales, for this funny, sexy and brash new play. A young Vietnamese family attempts to put down roots in Arkansas, a place as different from home as it gets. A mom and dad balance big hopes and low-wage jobs, as old flings threaten to pull them apart. It all makes for a bumpy road to the American dream. From the world of Nguyen’s Vietgone, with its comic book and action movie influences, comes a play that melds a deeply personal story with the playwright’s trademark, killer humor. The New York Times hails the writer’s work as “culturally savvy comedy,” and this production shows you why.



Poor Yella Rednecks was co-commissioned by South Coast Repertory and Manhattan Theatre Club and developed by South Coast Repertory as a part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival. This play is a recipient of the Edgerton Foundation New American Play Award. Support for MTC’s production of Poor Yella Rednecks is provided by the Howard Gilman Foundation and Laurents/Hatcher Foundation. Developed in part in Center Theatre Group’s Writer’s Workshop.

