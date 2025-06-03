Video: George Clooney Talks Performance Jitters and Flubbing His Lines Onstage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of the CNN presentation of Good Night, and Good Luck this Saturday, Tony Award-nominee George Clooney stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss the record-breaking production.

The show recalls the true story of famed journalist Edward R. Murrow, who bravely took on McCarthyism in the 1950s. "He gave these very famous speeches [that] you know if you studied journalism," Clooney explained. However, despite being a seasoned actor and a bona fide movie star, he went on to admit that there are still times he flubs his line on stage.

"We gave away a thousand tickets to students [on] two different nights, and they all know these speeches. I screw them up sometimes and they let you know. I'll say one word wrong and you'll hear, 'Nope!'" Also during the interview, he talks about having the Obamas, Bono, and Paul McCartney in the audience and shared how he shot the ending of his movie Michael Clayton. Watch it now!

Tony Award® nominated George Clooney makes his Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow, showcasing his legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. Good Night, and Good Luck recently made history by becoming the highest-grossing play in Broadway history, and the first play to surpass a gross of $4 million in a single week.