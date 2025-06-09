Video: GYPSY Performs 'Rose's Turn' at the Tony Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The cast of Gypsy took the stage at Radio City Music Hall earlier tonight to perform "Rose's Turn" at the 78th Annual Tony Awards. Watch the performance here!

Here she is, boys! Gypsy is back on Broadway and Audra McDonald is a Mama Rose for the ages. This new revival breathes new life into one of musical theater’s most iconic works. Based on the memoirs of famed burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee, the show follows the indomitable Mama Rose, a mother determined to turn her daughters into stars, no matter the cost. Set during the decline of vaudeville and the rise of burlesque, Gypsy is both a gripping character study and a poignant reflection on ambition, sacrifice, and the pursuit of success.

First premiering on Broadway in 1959, Gypsy features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The original production was an instant classic, earning critical acclaim and establishing Mama Rose as one of the most coveted roles in musical theater. Numbers like “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “Let Me Entertain You,” and “Rose’s Turn” have become standards, showcasing a score that balances rousing optimism with deep emotional complexity.

This new revival seeks to honor the show’s legacy while offering fresh perspectives. Directed by a visionary creative team, the production highlights the shifting dynamics of the relationships at its core: the relentless Mama Rose, the underestimated Louise, and the overlooked June. With innovative staging and bold new interpretations of the classic score, the revival offers a deeper dive into the themes of family, ambition, and identity.

The ensemble and creative team bring energy and nuance to the show’s timeless story, while the design elements—evoking the glitz of vaudeville and the grit of backstage life—immerse audiences in its world. Often hailed as the greatest American musical, Gypsy is celebrated not only for its unforgettable score but also for its rich storytelling and complex characters. This revival reaffirms its place in Broadway history, offering a fresh take on a show that continues to captivate audiences with its blend of humor, heartbreak, and humanity.

Photo Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.