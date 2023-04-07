Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Stars Talk Upcoming Musical Numbers, Working With Jackie Hoffman & More

The first two episodes of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies are now streaming on Paramount+.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Audiences are heading back to Rydell High for a new Grease prequel series, Rise of the Pink Ladies! The first two episodes are now streaming on Paramount+, with the remaining episodes premiering on Thursdays.

The musical series takes place four years before the original "Grease." In 1954, before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

The cast also includes Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman ("Only Murders in the Building") as Asst. Principal McGee.

Shanel Bailey, who has been seen on Broadway in The Book of Mormon, discussed filming the musical numbers in the new series. Joined by Jason Schmidt and Madison Thompson, the stars discussed their favorite memories on set, working with Jackie Hoffman, and more.

Watch the new interview here:





