Video: From the White House to Broadway: Paul Oakley Stovall

On this week's episode of Survival Jobs, a Podcast, hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, welcome the inspiring playwright, actor and Tony Award winning producer Paul Oakley Stovall, the author of Immediate Family, which is currently playing at Charlotte’s Booth Playhouse through August 31, 2025. The episode begins with Paul recounting his most memorable survival job; working for First Lady Michelle Obama! He shares candid behind-the-scenes stories and spills as much tea as he can about serving one of the most beloved First Ladies in American history.

Later, Paul opens up about the creative journey behind Immediate Family, a powerful and funny play directed by the iconic Phylicia Rashad. He talks about their years-long collaboration and shares insights from his time performing as George Washington in Hamilton, both on Broadway and on the national tour. Listeners get a real look into the life of a true multi-hyphenate artist, one who seamlessly moves between writing, producing, and performing!

The episode wraps with a fun and fast-paced trivia game called Multiple Hats where Paul is quizzed on working artists and which creative hats they are known for in the entertainment industry! Before the interview, Samantha and Jason also chat about early bird tickets now on sale for the Bridgeport Film Fest which is celebrating its fifth anniversary year and Samantha’s exciting new event and media company, Tutz & Co. This episode is full of heart, humor, and artistic gems that make it a must-listen for creatives, theatre lovers, and anyone chasing their dream.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!