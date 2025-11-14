Video: Freya Skye & Malachi Barton Reprise ZOMBIES Characters in 'Snow Angels' Music Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Malachi Barton and Freya Skye are back as their ZOMBIES characters Victor and Nova in Snow Angels, a winter music video inspired by the Disney Channel Original Movie ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires. Check out the video, now streaming on YouTube and Disney+.

The music video will make its Disney Channel premiere following the encore sing-along event of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. EST/PST. The premiere coincides with the kickoff week of the annual holiday programming event “Fa-La-La-Lidays” and will continue to air throughout the season.

The new music video features Skye and Barton as their fan-favorite characters. Inspired by ZOMBIES 4, the video reunites the duo as they harness their powers — Nova’s solar flares and Victor’s night winds — to conjure a festive flurry of snow and cheer.

Malachi and Freya first captured audiences as Victor and Nova with their performances in “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires,” now available on Disney+. The film became one of Disney+’s most popular franchises, earning 9.3 million views globally in its first 10 days on the platform. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive conversation with the duo here.

About Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires

A new adventure dawns for zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed (Little Shop of Horrors' Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly) when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour, landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With help from Eliza (Kylee Russell) and Willa (Chandler Kinney), they must convince sworn enemies Nova (Skye), a radiant Daywalker, and Victor (Barton), a brooding Vampire, to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all. The movie premiered on Disney Channel on Thursday, July 10, and is now available to stream on Disney+.