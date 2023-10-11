Video: Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below

 Frankie & Beausy will arrive at 54 Below on November 10 & 11 at 7pm.

Frankie & Beausy met at a train station in Scotland 26 years ago on Valentine's Day.
Frankie a Broadway performer & Edinburgh Festival survivor. Beausy, a shy musical theatre lover from Scotland. On November 10-11, that long loving friendship will be celebrated in songs from 'Brigadoon' to Broadway and from the Highlands to Hollywood.

Frances Ruffelle (Frankie) originated the role of Eponine in 'Les Miserables', in London & Broadway winning the coveted Tony Award. Frances has performed in many musicals and plays including Roxy in' Chicago', Queenie in 'The Wild Party" and Piaf in Pam Gem's 'Piaf'. Frances is also a recording artist, composer and writer with her first penned play 'I Can Die Too' beginning with a workshop production this autumn in London. Frances' solo cabaret won New York's Bistro cabaret award.

Norman Bowman (Beausy) is currently appearing as Sam in 'Mamma, Mia!' in the West End. He will soon be seen as Sir William Herbert alongside Jude Law's Henry VIII in the feature film 'Firebrand' premiering at the Cannes Film Festival this month. Other leading roles include...Marius in 'Les Miserable', Danny in 'Grease', Munkustrap in 'Cats' and Sky in 'Guys & Dolls'. Norman is also a Celebrant and lover of Shakespeare.

Below, watch as the pair chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the new show!






