Video Flashback: 'When The Children Are Asleep' From Goodspeed Musicals' CAROUSEL

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Goodspeed has shared footage from its 2012 production of Carousel, featuring the song 'When The Children Are Asleep'!

The video features Jeff Kready as Enoch Snow and Jenn Gambatese as Carrie Pipperidge.

The clip was chosen as part of the theatre company's Staff Picks series.

"This was always my favorite number to watch in the back of the auditorium, it's one of the few songs that highlight the sweetness and joy in this story which, at first glance is rather dark," said Ticket Sales Manager Roger Snell.

Watch the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You