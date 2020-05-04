Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Video Flashback: 'When The Children Are Asleep' From Goodspeed Musicals' CAROUSEL

Article Pixel May. 4, 2020  

Goodspeed has shared footage from its 2012 production of Carousel, featuring the song 'When The Children Are Asleep'!

The video features Jeff Kready as Enoch Snow and Jenn Gambatese as Carrie Pipperidge.

The clip was chosen as part of the theatre company's Staff Picks series.

"This was always my favorite number to watch in the back of the auditorium, it's one of the few songs that highlight the sweetness and joy in this story which, at first glance is rather dark," said Ticket Sales Manager Roger Snell.

Watch the video below!

Video Flashback: 'When The Children Are Asleep' From Goodspeed Musicals' CAROUSEL
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: The 2013 London Cast of A CHORUS LINE Performs the Opening Number From Home!
  • VIDEO: The Platt Brothers Sing 'Ahavat Olam'
  • VIDEO: Lea Salonga Chats With Healthcare Workers in the Philippines During THE CALL TO UNITE Stream
  • VIDEO: Elaine Paige Performs 'I Know Him So Well' With Steph McGovern on THE STEPH SHOW
  • VIDEO: Linda Eder Records 2020 Edition of 'Something to Believe In'
  • VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens and Max Clayton Perform 'Breaking Free' Social Distance Duet