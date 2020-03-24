Video Flashback: Liz Callaway Sings 'Meadowlark' at Feinstein's/54 Below
Feinstein's/54 Below has posted a new flashback video, featuring Liz Callaway singing Meadowlark.
The performance was part of "Liz Callaway: Sets in the City" at Feinstein's/54 Below on June 12, 2019.
Check it out below!
Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, sang Memory as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love.Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Liz is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's The Return of Jafar, and Aladdin and the King of Thieves. Other film work includes the singing voice of the title character in The Swan Princess, Lion King 2:Simba's Pride, Beauty and the Beast, and The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars. She received an Emmy Award for hosting Ready to Go, a daily, live children's program on CBS in Boston . Other TV credits include In Performance at the White House, Inside the Actor's Studio: Stephen Sondheim, Christmas with the Boston Pops, The David Letterman Show, and Senior Trip (CBS Movie of the Week.) Liz has released 3 solo recordings: The Beat Goes On (featuring music of the 60's), The Story Goes On: Liz Callaway On and Off-Broadway, and Anywhere I Wander (The music of Frank Loessor). Her numerous other recordings include Unsung Sondheim, Unsung Irving Berlin, Lost in Boston, The Maury Yeston Songbook, and Hair in Concert.
