Video Flashback: FUNNY GIRL Opens On Broadway Starring Barbra Streisand!
Fifty six years ago a little musical shot a young actress to super stardom. The musical was Funny Girl; the actress was Barbra Streisand, and today, we reflect on the show that launched her legendary career!
Funny Girl is a 1963 musical (opened on Broadway in 1964) with a book by Isobel Lennart, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Bob Merrill. The semi-biographical plot is based on the life and career of Broadway star, film actress and comedian Fanny Brice featuring her stormy relationship with entrepreneur and gambler Nick Arnstein. Its original title was My Man.
The musical was produced by Ray Stark, who was Brice's son-in-law via his marriage to her daughter Frances, and starred Barbra Streisand. The production was nominated for eight Tony Awards but, facing tough competition from Hello, Dolly!, it failed to win in any categories.
While the show has yet to be revived on Broadway, recent rumors point to Tony Award-winner, Idina Menzel, to fill Fanny's shoes when the show returns!
Check out some incredible archival footage and audio of Barbra in the original Broadway run of Funny Girl here!
