Video Flashback: Ariana Grande Performs in ANNIE at 8 Years Old
A flashback video has surfaced of Ariana Grande performing the title role in Annie at just 8 years old! The performance took place at Little Palm Family Theatre in Boca Raton, Florida.
In the video, you can see Grande on stage performing 'It's a Hard Knock Life', as well as 'Tomorrow'. A local news station also interviewed Grande and her family after the performance.
Check out the video below!
Ariana Grande is now a hit recording artist, but she made her Broadway debut in the musical 13 in 2008. Years later, in 2016, Grande appeared in the television musical event, Hairspray Live!
She rose to prominence for her role as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon television series Victorious (2010-2013), and signed with Republic Records in 2011.
Grande has received various accolades, including one Grammy Award, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, and eight Guinness World Records. She has amassed billions of streams on platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, and is the most followed female on the former two, while being the most listened to female on the latter ones during the 2010s.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
All of this hype for #Hamilfilm is making us feel like it's 2015 again! So many #Ham4Ham episodes and memorizing the entire show... take our ultimate ... (read more)
VIDEO: Get A First Look At 'Alexander Hamilton' From The HAMILTON Film
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the opening song from the HAMILTON film. Check out the original Broadway cast in action below! The show was filmed l... (read more)
Sara Bareilles, Audra McDonald, Marlo Thomas and More to Appear on FREE TO BE…YOU AND ME Benefit Special
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that they will host a very special 'Free To Be...You and Me' episode of 'Stars In The House' on Friday,... (read more)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a TV Miniseries
The Phantom of the Opera is coming to the small screen in the form of a TV miniseries!... (read more)
42nd Street McDonald's in Times Square is Closing for Good
The New York Post has reported that the McDonald's on West 42nd Street in Times Square will be closing its doors for good.... (read more)
Malls, Gyms and Movie Theaters Will Not be Allowed to Reopen in New York in Phase 4
Newsday has reported that on Tuesday night, an aide to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that shopping malls, gyms and movie theaters will not be allowed to r... (read more)