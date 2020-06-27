Video Flashback: Ariana Grande Performs in ANNIE at 8 Years Old

A flashback video has surfaced of Ariana Grande performing the title role in Annie at just 8 years old! The performance took place at Little Palm Family Theatre in Boca Raton, Florida.

In the video, you can see Grande on stage performing 'It's a Hard Knock Life', as well as 'Tomorrow'. A local news station also interviewed Grande and her family after the performance.

Check out the video below!

Ariana Grande is now a hit recording artist, but she made her Broadway debut in the musical 13 in 2008. Years later, in 2016, Grande appeared in the television musical event, Hairspray Live!

She rose to prominence for her role as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon television series Victorious (2010-2013), and signed with Republic Records in 2011.

Grande has received various accolades, including one Grammy Award, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, and eight Guinness World Records. She has amassed billions of streams on platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, and is the most followed female on the former two, while being the most listened to female on the latter ones during the 2010s.

