Video: First Look at Nathaniel Stampley, Bryonha Marie & More in SWEENEY TODD at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre is presenting Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, with music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler. The production will feature direction by Sarna Lapine (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George). Performances run through July 9, 2023 in Signature's MAX Theatre. Tickets are available at Click Here.

Returned to London following a wrongful banishment, barber Sweeney Todd's thirst for vengeance against the corrupt judge who sent him away leads him on a murderous spree. Aided by his downstairs neighbor, baker Mrs. Lovett, the two concoct an unappetizing scheme as they terrorize the city. This deliciously dark musical serves horror with a slice of humor. Sarna Lapine (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George, Boston Lyric Opera's The Rape of Lucretia) directs, Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature's Into the Woods, Assassins) music directs, and Alison Solomon (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Pasadena Playhouse's Sunday in the Park with George) choreographs.

Sweeney Todd will star Nathaniel Stampley (Broadway's The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, The Color Purple) as Sweeney Todd and Bryonha Marie (Broadway's The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, Ragtime) as Mrs. Lovett. The cast includes Rayanne Gonzales (Signature's Daphne's Dive, Passion) as the Beggar Woman, Ian McEuen (Signature's Assassins, Passion) as Adolpho Pirelli, Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's Into the Woods, RENT) as Johanna, Christopher Michael Richardson (Signature's Gun & Powder, Woolly Mammoth's A Strange Loop) as the Beadle Bamford, Paul Scanlan (Signature's Into the Woods, National Tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Anthony, Harrison Smith (Signature's Billy Elliot, Keegan Theatre's Elegies) as Tobias, and John Leslie Wolfe (Broadway's Parade, Signature's Parade) as Judge Turpin. The ensemble of Sweeney Todd is rounded out by Benjamin Lurye (Signature's A Little Night Music, Diner), Jimmy Mavrikes (Signature's RENT, Girlfriend), Bob McDonald (Signature's Blackbeard, Kennedy Center's Sunday in the Park with George), Adelina Mitchell (Signature's Into the Woods, Olney Theatre Center's The Music Man), Crystal Mosser (Signature's Gun & Powder, Billy Elliot), Lawrence Redmond (Signature's Into the Woods, She Loves Me), Katherine Riddle (Signature's She Loves Me, Shakespeare Theatre Company's The Secret Garden), Sarah Anne Sillers (Signature's She Loves Me, RENT), and Chani Wereley (Signature's Pacific Overtures, Into the Woods). Julia Wheeler Lennon (Signature's Into the Woods), Rebecca Madeira (CreArtBox's Architecture of a Common Man), Dylan Toms (Signature's Into the Woods) and Hank von Kolnitz (National Tour of A Christmas Story) are swings.

The creative team for Sweeney Todd includes Scenic Design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams (Bay Street Theatre's Annie Get Your Gun, Guthrie's The Glass Menagerie), Costume Design by Robert Perdziola (Signature's Passion, A Little Night Music), Lighting Design by Jesse Belsky (Signature's Which Way to the Stage, Studio Theatre's John Proctor is the Villain), Sound Design by Eric Norris (Signature's Pacific Overtures, Into the Woods), and Wig Design by Anne Nesmith (Signature's Passion, A Little Night Music). Casey Kaleba is the Fight Choreographer, Zach Campion is the Dialect Coach, and Chelsea Pace is the Resident Intimacy Consultant. Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. Kerry Epstein is the Production Stage Manager, Joey Blakely is the Assistant Stage Manager, Genevieve Dornemann is the Production Assistant, Kellie Beck is the Associate Director, Nikki Mirza is the Assistant Director, Zak Sandler is the Associate Music Director, Allison Walsh is the Associate Choreographer, Caitlin Rain is the Assistant Costume Designer, Heather Reynolds is the Assistant Lighting Designer, Ali Pohanka is the Assistant Wig Designer, and Alexander Greenberg is the Keyboard Programmer.