Video Exclusive: Watch Rob McClure, Lena Hall & Company Perform 'Skid Row (Downtown)' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Last month, Lena Hall assumed the iconic role in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production. Matt Doyle will take over the role of Seymour this month!
In an exclusive video, watch Tony Award nominee Rob McClure as Seymour, Tony Award-winning actress Lena Hall as Audrey, and the cast of Little Shop of Horrors perform 'Skid Row (Downtown)'!
Check out the clip below!
Just last month, Lena Hall assumed the iconic role in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production. Watch Lena talk about her new role HERE!
Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.
