Video Exclusive: Watch Rob McClure, Lena Hall & Company Perform 'Skid Row (Downtown)' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Tony Award nominee Rob McClure as Seymour, Tony Award-winning actress Lena Hall as Audrey, and the cast of Little Shop of Horrors perform 'Skid Row (Downtown)'

Lena Hall assumed the iconic role in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.