Video: Emily Koch Sings 'Better' from KIMBERLY AKIMBO National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







It was announced this morning, Emily Koch will be taking on the role of Debra in the Kimberly Akimbo national tour. Yesterday, she performed her big number 'Better' at Broadway in Chicago's summer concert. Watch the complete performance!

As previously announced, Carolee Carmello will lead the cast of the National Tour of Kimberly Akimbo, which kicks off next month. Joining Emily Koch on tour are Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Dana Steingold, Grace Capeless, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Darron Hayes, and Pierce Wheeler. Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, Marcus Phillips, Bailey Ryon, and Brandon Springman will be the understudies, and Valerie Wright will be the Kimberly standby.

Kimberly Akimbo, winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, was the most critically-acclaimed musical of its season.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this new musical, Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Kimberly Akimbo will launch a National Tour at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on September 22. Prior to the premiere, the musical will run technical rehearsals and preview at The Stanley Theatre in Utica. The 80-week tour will play more than 60 cities across North America.

Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production’s Music Supervisor is Chris Fenwick, and the Music Director is Leigh Delano. Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Supervisor is Arabella Powell, the Production Stage Manager is Shawn Pennington and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.