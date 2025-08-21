Video: Elaine Hendrix Shares Why She Joined GINGER TWINSIES as a Producer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week, actor Elaine Hendrix joined TODAY to talk about producing the off-Broadway show “Ginger Twinsies,” a parody of the iconic film “The Parent Trap.” Having starred in the 1998 remake, the performer learned of the new play through her friend, the producer Jenny Steingart.

"[She] called me up, I went to the workshop, I saw it, I'm like 'This is one of the funneist things I've ever seen," so I came on as a producer..." she explained. Hendrix went on to note her initial resistance to having somebody else portray Meredith Blake, the character she played in the film.

"I have to be really honest, at first I was like, 'I don't know about that...' but Philip Taratula, who plays [Meredith], is brilliant." She also talked about her longstanding (and controversial) take that the character is not the villain of the film, depsite popular belief. Check out the full interview with the actor and producer now.

The World Premiere production of Ginger Twinsies opened Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre on Thursday, July 24th and is running for a 16-week engagement through October 26, 2025.

Written and directed by Kevin Zak, the play is a deliriously clever send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap. The cast includes Russell Daniels as Annie, Aneesa Folds as Hallie, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Martin, Lakisha May as Elizabeth James, Grace Reiter as Chessy, Phillip Taratula as Meredith Blake, Matthew Wilkas as Nick, and Mitch Wood as Lizard/Others. Mike Liebenson, Omolade Wey, and Casey Whyland round out the cast as understudies.