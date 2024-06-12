Video: Eddie Redmayne Recalls an Audience Member Asking Him for a Selfie During CABARET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday, Eddie Redmayne stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers to discuss Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, which is now playing at the August Wilson Theatre.

In Cabaret, Redmayne plays 'The Emcee', a role played by Joel Grey in the 1966 and 1987 Broadway productions. He performs alongside Gayle Rankin as Sally Bowles, replacing Jessie Buckley from the West End production.

Redmayne has been involved with the material for several years at this point, across various iterations. "It's one of my favorite musicals and getting to do it here on Broadway with this extraordinary cast and crew has been one of the great experiences of my life," the Tony-nominated actor told Meyers.

He said that he was first introduced to Cabaret at around age 15 and praised John Kander's score. "My kids have been singing it while I've been working on it for the past 6 years which is horrendously inappropriate," he admitted.

Later in the interview, Redmayne also shared a story about an interaction he had with an audience member who, in the middle of the show, asked him for a selfie.

"In my best German accent, I was like 'You know what? This is probably not the moment but perhaps you can come to the stage door afterward.'"

Watch the interview here!

In addition to Redmayne and Rankin, the production stars two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider,’ Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and three-time Helen Hayes Award winner Natascia Diaz as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Evening Standard Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng. The show was recently nominated for 9 Tony Awards.