Video: Donna Murphy Says Goodbye Dolly with a Dressing Room Soiree!

The cast of Broadway's Hello Dolly! offered up one final salute for the legendary Donna Murphy following her final performance in the iconic role last night. Parading into the star's dressing room with champagne and song, the company of the show celebrated Donna's fabulous run. See video from the dressing room soiree below!

Murphy debuted in the iconic role of Dolly Levi on June 13th, and has taken over for Bette Midler each Tuesday night. In addition, she has taken the stage for several week-long engagements. Murphy's performance was met with critical acclaim across the board. Click here for BWW's review roundup of her performance.

An award-winning star of stage and screen, Ms. Murphy has captivated audiences and critics alike with the depth and range of her work, including Tony Award-winning performances in Stephen Sondheim's and James Lapine's Passion andRodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I, Tony nominated performances in Wonderful Town, LoveMusik and The People in the Picture, and The Witch in The Public Theater's acclaimed production of Into The Woods.

Ms. Murphy earned a Daytime Emmy for her work in HBO's "Someone Had to Benny," and her many TV credits include the PBS period drama Mercy Street, ABC's Resurrection, VH1's Hindsight, The Good Wife, and Royal Pains. On the big screen, Ms. Murphy was last seen in The Bourne Legacy, Todd Solondz' Dark Horse and Vera Farmiga's Higher Ground. Her other memorable film performances include The Nanny Diaries, Center Stage, Star Trek: Insurrection, and the voice of Mother Gothel in Disney's hit animated feature Tangled.

Directed by four-time Tony Award® winnerJerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle,Hello, Dolly! is playing at Broadway's Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

Sharing this #fbf video of the surprise champagne toast that PARADED in2 my dressing rm following my final perf as #DollyLevi, as a salute 2 my kind funny generous joyous @HelloDollyBway family - thanks 4 ur love support & LIGHT! ?????????? #theyvegotelegance #loveyouforever pic.twitter.com/sCLMuPPval - Donna Murphy (@DMurphyOfficial) January 12, 2018

Related Articles