Video: Daniel Dae Kim and Ryan Eggold Talk Reuniting for YELLOW FACE

Daniel Dae Kim and Ryan Eggold visited TODAY on Friday to discuss their roles in David Henry Hwang's Yellow Face, which is currently in previews on Broadway.

Kim plays a fictionalized version of Hwang in the play, which is inspired by real-life events beginning during the controversial casting of Miss Saigon in 1990. Eggold plays a white actor who is accidentally cast in an Asian role in the in-universe play by Hwang. Despite the subject material, the play has comedic elements.

"It's a good combination. There are some really deep themes in it and, at the same time, we want people to have a good time at the theater," Kim explains.

The two actors had worked together before in the TV series New Amsterdam and Eggold says reuniting on this project was "the best...When [Daniel] asked me to do this, I said yes without reading the script. And then I got to read the script and I was like, "This is going to be so fun..." Watch the full interview!

Yellow Face follows a playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger as he protests yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. The Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play is a laugh-out-loud farce about the complexities of race.

Directed by Leigh Silverman, Yellow Face will begin preview performances on Friday, September 13, 2024, and open officially on Friday, October 1, 2024, at the Todd Haimes Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, November 24, 2024.

The creative team for Yellow Face includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Set Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Lap Chi Chu (Lighting Design), Yee Eun Nam (Projection Design), and Caroline Eng and Kate Marvin (Sound Design & Original Music).