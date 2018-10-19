Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Prepares to Wave At Los Angeles!

A record-breaking show on Broadway and now on National Tour, "Dear Evan Hansen" opens its Los Angeles engagement tonight, October 19, having already shattered all weekly box office revenue records in Ahmanson and Center Theatre Group's over 50-year history. Check out a letter from Evan himself below as he begins his L.A. stay!

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, "Dear Evan Hansen" features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul ("La La Land," "The Greatest Showman") and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif ("Rent," "Next to Normal"). Currently in previews, "Dear Evan Hansen" continues through November 25 at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre. An engagement at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa follows from January 1 to 13, 2019.

The "Dear Evan Hansen" first national tour cast features Ben Levi Ross in the title role. Stage and TV star Jessica Phillips plays Heidi Hansen. Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll plays Cynthia Murphy and Broadway veteran Aaron Lazar plays Larry Murphy. Marrick Smith and Maggie McKenna round out the Murphy family (as Connor and Zoe, respectively), while Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman and Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck complete the on-stage company.

The cast also includes Stephen Christopher Anthony (as the Evan alternate) along with understudies Ciara Alyse Harris, John Hemphill, Noah Kieserman, Jane Pfitsch, Coleen Sexton and Maria Wirries. Maggie McKenna is appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

